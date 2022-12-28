Man receives texts threatening his family

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man told Johns Creek Police Dec. 10 he had received text messages from an unidentified person stating they were going to kidnap his relatives.
The text message thread started with pictures of dead people and a video of two Black males with guns. The man said the sender stated that he’d “better pay them or they had some men waiting for an order to kidnap his relative,” the police report said.
The man told the person that he would call the police. He also tried calling the person texting, but they did not answer.
The man told police that he was scared because he didn’t know if it was real or not. Police told him that the texts were possibly a scam to get money. But said he wasn’t too worried because his family was visiting India and plans to join them the following week.