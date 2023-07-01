Man receives $163 bill for fake Verizon account

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police June 6 that someone had opened an account with Verizon in his name, and he later received a $163 bill.
The bill was addressed to him, the police report said, however it had an address that doesn’t exist. The victim said he contacted Verizon to advise them of the fraud and have them cancel the account and phone line, but he needed a police report to have the fraudulent account shut down.
The victim declined pressing charges. Police advised him to keep an eye on his other Verizon account to ensure no fraudulent activity occurs.