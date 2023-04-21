Man pays $120,000 in sweepstakes scam

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man told police on April 10 he lost approximately $80,000 in a sweepstakes scam that claimed he had won $10.5 million and a car.
The scammer, claiming to be a representative of Publisher’s Clearing House contacted the man in early February to say he had won a prize. The scammer asked the man to send a check to cover taxes and other expenses associated with the win.
The Roswell man sent the scammers money, but they continued to ask for more. He sent about $120,000 to six individuals before he figured out what was going on. According to the victim, so far $80,000 had been cashed. He cancelled the last $40,000 worth of checks.
The man kept records of all the names and addresses he sent checks to, which he turned over to the officers.