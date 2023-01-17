Man loses $997 in phone number fraud

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.— Sandy Springs police filed a theft by embezzlement report on Jan. 6 involving a 37-year-old man who had $997 stolen. The police narrative appears to be a transcript from the victim, who claims that while attempting to send money to his niece, somebody linked their bank account to her phone number and is fraudulently receiving her funds. The victim said they “requested the person to send the funds back, this did not happen either.” There is no information on the case status.

Here are a few more police items that have limited details:

- On Jan. 1 a Sandy Springs police officer responded to an indecent exposure call at Peachtree Dunwoody Road. The police report says the case is cleared by arrest and lists a 26-year-old Virginia man as the suspect. No other information is given.

- A Sandy Springs police officer responded to a disorderly person call on Jan.4 on Northridge Road. The 23-year-old suspect is an Atlanta resident. The police report says the case is cleared by arrest, but no other information is given on the nature of the disorderly conduct or arrest.