Man loses $92,000 in online fraud scam

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police June 23 that he sent $92,000 over three days to someone claiming to work for Microsoft.
While looking at a celebrity "then and now" webpage, a Microsoft pop-up said the victim’s computer had been compromised and advised him to call the company.
He spoke to a man over the phone for two hours, eventually withdrawing $30,000 from his savings account and sending it to UN Bank and Bitcoin. The man said the victim’s family were in great danger and advised him to not speak to anyone about the current circumstance.
The next day, the same man told the victim he would need to withdraw additional funds, $44,000, or the FBI would be involved. Again, the victim transferred the money.
On the last day of the scam, the victim withdrew $18,000 at the man’s request and sent the money through Bitcoin using a QR code.
The victim’s bank said it could not assist him at the time and advised him to call the police. Police advised the victim to change his passwords for his bank account along with his email accounts.