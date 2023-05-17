Man loses $52,000 through forged check

Johns Creek, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported May 5 that an equipment company had cashed a fraudulent check, depleting his bank account of $52,000.
The victim said when the company, which filed incorporation papers in New York five months ago, called him, he decided to make a purchase and provided his bank account information. Shortly after agreeing to the transaction, the victim learned the company created a forged check that his bank processed.
The victim received a message from a named individual with Homeland Security Investigations in Buffalo, New York, asking the victim to email any documents he had relating to the company.
Police advised the victim’s lawyer, who was on scene, to contact the Department of Homeland Security’s Atlanta office to determine if the individual was a legitimate agent with DHS, and to determine if the agency has an open investigation into the company.