Man loses $308,000 in gold trading scheme

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police June 13 that he had been taken for more than $300,000 in what appears to be a gold trading scam.
The man said he was contacted on how to make money buying, selling and trading gold.
The exchange evolved into the man being scammed out of $308,000.
An unidentified woman provided the victim with a website to open a joint account with her to buy gold. The victim initially deposited $8,000, then $14,000 into the account. The suspect deposited large sums in return.
The victim was then advised by the website that the account had been suspended due to suspicion of money laundering. The site asked that he deposit 30 percent of the total sum of the account in order to lift the suspension. The victim then deposited $190,000 into the account.
He was then was notified that his account was frozen, and he needed to deposit an additional $96,000 into it, which he did.