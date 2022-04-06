Man loses $3,900 in scam involving identity theft

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Johns Creek man filed a fraud report March 7, saying he’d been duped of more than $3,000 from a phone scam.
The victim stated a man identifying himself as a representative of the Department of Treasury called to notify him his accounts had been frozen due to identity theft. He was advised to purchase money cards from a nearby Walmart so his savings could be turned over to him. The victim purchased three cards for $1,300 and turned over the serial numbers to the caller. The victim was given a case number and is trying to get his money back from Walmart.