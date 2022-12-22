Man locks himself in clubhouse bathroom

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man locked himself in a homeowner’s association clubhouse bathroom, vomiting and defecating on the floor Dec. 9.
He refused to leave the clubhouse on Seven Oaks Parkway, after the homeowner’s association (HOA) president told him to leave. The HOA president told Johns Creek Police he wanted the man removed from the premises. When the man refused to leave willingly willingly, police escorted the man out and carried him to an AMR stretcher. The man appeared to be heavily intoxicated, smelled of alcohol and was covered in vomit and feces, the police report said.
The man was placed in the ambulance to be evaluated and have his vitals taken.
When police went to recover the man’s cell phone, he attempted to leave the ambulance. The man was then detained in the back of the police car. He was transported to Emory Johns Creek and later, Fulton County Jail, receiving citations for public drunkenness and obstruction.