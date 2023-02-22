Man leaves Walmart with two televisions

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Windward Parkway Feb. 9 regarding a shoplifting incident and were informed of the vehicle information and tag, but the vehicle was not found after fleeing the scene.
Police met with an asset protection investigator, said a Black man with black dreads, possibly in his 20s and around 6-foot-3, was seen on video surveillance footage entering the Home & Living side of Walmart with a shopping cart. The man was wearing a white shirt and black jeans at the time, the police report said, and he was seen going straight to the electronics section and putting two Samsung 55-inch televisions on the shopping cart. The TVs totaled $769 in value.
The man then exited the store a few minutes later through the Home & Living side and went to his vehicle which was parked in Row 7. He then took the televisions out of the box, put them in his vehicle, placed the boxes on top of the vehicle and discarded them behind the store, the report said.
A woman was seen with the man at the vehicle, the report said, but no clear description was available.
The suspect’s vehicle was a blue Nissan Versa bearing a Georgia tag.
When running the vehicle information, police reported that the photo of the registered owner did not match the description of the man who took the televisions, and police found no possible suspect when searching other databases.