Man found with syringe in back of sheriff's patrol car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a pickup truck that had struck the median twice on northbound Ga. 400 April 22.
The deputy found the truck pulled over on the side of the highway. The driver admitted to striking the median. After a voluntary field sobriety test, the deputy placed the driver under arrest. When searching the driver, the deputy found a bag of alprazolam pills, also known by the brand name Xanax, in his pocket.
At the time of arrest, the man agreed to take a blood test. While transporting the man to the jail, the deputy noticed the man was making “furtive movements” in the back of the car. After arriving at the jail, the deputy opened the door and asked the man what he was hiding in the seat. The man got out and handed the deputy a capped syringe.
At the jail, deputies found a bag of heroin in the man’s sock. The man then revoked consent for a blood draw. Stephen Goetz of Cleveland was booked into the jail for possession of a schedule I controlled substance.