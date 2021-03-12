DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to the Marriott Hotel on Perimeter Center Parkway for a criminal trespassing call Feb. 27. Officers found Derwin Raynard Caldwell, 57, sleeping in a storage bin. He was not a guest of the hotel.
Caldwell, of Legacy Drive SW, Atlanta, was arrested on a Fulton County Sheriff's Office warrant. He was transferred from DeKalb County custody to the Fulton County Jail on March 1.
Records show his warrant stemmed from probation violations on theft, burglary and reckless driving charges from 2008 and 2009.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.