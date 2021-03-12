DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to the Marriott Hotel on Perimeter Center Parkway for a criminal trespassing call Feb. 27. Officers found Derwin Raynard Caldwell, 57, sleeping in a storage bin. He was not a guest of the hotel.

Caldwell, of Legacy Drive SW, Atlanta, was arrested on a Fulton County Sheriff's Office warrant. He was transferred from DeKalb County custody to the Fulton County Jail on March 1.

Records show his warrant stemmed from probation violations on theft, burglary and reckless driving charges from 2008 and 2009.

Load comments