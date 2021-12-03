Man found shot in truck at Dunwoody apartment complex

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 34-year-old Doraville man was shot at the Dunwoody Glen Apartments on Nov. 15. Police responded to the apartment complex along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and found the victim lying in the passenger seat of his brother’s Dodge Ram truck.
Officers managed to move the man, identified as Misael Ortiz-Perez, from the truck and placed him on the ground to begin life-saving measures.
He was unresponsive and had no pulse, police said. Officers began CPR and deployed an automated external defibrillator (AED) machine before paramedics arrived on scene.
Ortiz-Perez was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center to be treated. It was not clear what area of his body he suffered the gunshot wound or if his injuries were life-threatening.
Detectives were called to investigate the shooting. Several details of the incident remained unclear.
The victim’s brother said a man came to his apartment and told him that Ortiz-Perez had just been shot. Police tracked that man down and detained him for questioning. He could only confirm that he was the man who notified Ortiz-Perez’s brother about the shooting, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.