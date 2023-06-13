Man found deceased at Alpharetta salon

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old Marietta man, whose body was found in a local business May 27.
Police reports said the man’s body was discovered in the bathroom of a business off Maxwell Road in Alpharetta at about 6 a.m. May 27 and he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.
A family member, who had been with the man at the business for several hours before his body was located, said he had been acting totally normally prior to his death.
At the time of the report, officers did not speculate as to the cause of the man’s death but noted that the Alpharetta Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division had been tasked with investigating the death.