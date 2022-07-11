Man flees on foot after traffic stop in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a Texas man July 3 after he allegedly attempted to elude police on foot while carrying a duffle bag of marijuana.
Police pulled over a vehicle on Perimeter Center North around 1 a.m. because one of its headlights was out. As police spoke to the driver, a man in the rear passenger seat suddenly exited the vehicle and ran down the street carrying a duffle bag.
Police chased the man and eventually caught him at a nearby parking deck. One officer held the man at Taser point while another handcuffed him. When police searched the man’s bag, they located 7 grams of marijuana and a digital scale within.
The vehicle’s driver was given a warning for his faulty headlight and released. Police arrested Jhari Jamison, 22, of Tarrant, Texas, on a charge of felony marijuana possession.