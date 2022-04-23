Man fleeing traffic stop causes truck collision in Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Buford man April 7 after he allegedly fled from police across Ga. 400 causing two trucks to collide.
The sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on southbound Ga. 400 near Shiloh Road around 7 p.m. While speaking to the vehicle’s passenger, deputies noticed he was “extremely nervous” and breathing heavily. The man said he had no identification with him, but he provided deputies with the name Bradley Markes.
When deputies ran the name from their patrol car, the man got out of the car and ran across the highway, causing vehicles to brake. A box truck was unable to stop in time to avoid colliding with another box truck in front of it.
Deputies arrested the man, later identified as Bradley William Fenner, in a nearby neighborhood shortly after. They also found a backpack containing methamphetamine on the vehicle’s floorboard where Fenner was sitting. Deputies charged Fenner with possession of methamphetamine and illegally crossing the roadway.
Deputies also arrested the vehicle’s driver, Brandon Chase Rogers of Sugar Hill, who was allegedly traveling 100 mph in a 65 mph zone. Rogers was charged with reckless driving, expired registration and not having a license on his person.