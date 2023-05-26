Man finds metal object near broken window

MILTON, Ga. — After hearing a “loud pop” and seeing glass on his floor and night stand, a man found a hole in his guest bedroom window May 14.
When police arrived, they found a semi-cylindrical, metallic object on the closet floor. The object was deformed and was approximately one-fourth inch in size. The victim said he did not know what the object was or how the object appeared on the closet floor.
Looking at the hole in the window from inside the bedroom, police noted the possible path of the object led to a backyard on the other side of the trees behind the house. The backyard belonged to a residence on Hermitage Drive, the police report said, which had a clear view of the victim’s window.
Police attempted to make contact with someone at the residence, but no one was home.