Man fails in attempt to defraud account

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An employee of American Commerce Bank on Medlock Bridge Road told Johns Creek Police that a man with a cane walked in trying to cash a check from another person’s bank account Dec. 27.
When the bank teller said he would need to call the person to verify the check, the suspect said he would deposit the check into his bank. He then took the check and left, heading in an undetermined direction.
The victim said she did not incur financial loss as a result of the incident and said she was not familiar with the suspect, who was shown on the bank’s security camera.
According to the police report, the victim said she had been contacted by investigators from South Fulton in reference to suspicious activity at a property she owns at Dutchview Drive in Atlanta. She does not live there, she said, but it could be possible that whoever was at that location obtained one of her checks.