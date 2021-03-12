ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a Johns Creek man who was clocked driving 93 mph along Ga. 400 on Feb. 22.

Akash Hedge IV, 23, of Scarborough Way, was charged with reckless driving, speeding and fleeing and eluding.

A patrol officer spotted the man speeding in a 65 mph zone near Haynes Bridge Road and tried to make a traffic stop. Hedge pulled into the parking lot of a senior living facility along Morris Road just off Ga. 120. He told police he was visiting his grandmother. But when an officer checked with the nursing home, there was no record of a patient by the name Hedge gave officers.

