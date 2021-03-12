ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a Johns Creek man who was clocked driving 93 mph along Ga. 400 on Feb. 22.
Akash Hedge IV, 23, of Scarborough Way, was charged with reckless driving, speeding and fleeing and eluding.
A patrol officer spotted the man speeding in a 65 mph zone near Haynes Bridge Road and tried to make a traffic stop. Hedge pulled into the parking lot of a senior living facility along Morris Road just off Ga. 120. He told police he was visiting his grandmother. But when an officer checked with the nursing home, there was no record of a patient by the name Hedge gave officers.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.