Man faces theft charges for raiding disabled car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a suspect June 16 who allegedly entered a man’s car at a gas station on Pilgrim Mill Road.
Deputies reported responding to a suspicious person call around 4:30 a.m. June 13 at the Marathon gas station. The suspect Timothy Buckalew, 63, of Cumming was sitting in a Honda Accord, and various belongings were scattered on the roof and around the car.
Buckalew told deputies he had been cutting grass at a house beside the gas station, and a homeless man approached him around 2 a.m., the report states. Buckalew said the man told him he was given the car by a friend who passed away, and he had stolen some of Buckalew’s belongings, which were in the car that had broken down at the Marathon.
He said he knew the homeless man but did not know his name, the report states.
Deputies reported running the vehicle’s tag and contacting the registered owner, who said his car had broken down the day before, and he was waiting for it to be towed.
Buckalew reportedly removed his belongings from the car and waited with deputies for the car’s owner to arrive.
The report states the vehicle owner said he did not know Buckalew, and all the belongings Buckalew removed were his. The owner said he wished to press charges.
Deputies later reported Buckalew had started a fire on the deck at the house beside the gas station, and deputies located other potentially stolen items.
He was charged with two counts of felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, one count of entering automobile theft and misdemeanor loitering and prowling.
Buckalew is being held at the Forsyth County Jail. Bond is set at $11,201.