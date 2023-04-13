Man faces stalking charges following domestic incident

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cumming man for alleged stalking following a domestic dispute incident March 29.
A man told deputies his brother Antonio Criner, 26, had come to his house on Riviera Drive and started an argument. He said he did not invite Criner, and Criner was not allowed on the property due to bond conditions.
Criner was arrested Feb. 19 on charges of felony aggravated assault with a gun, misdemeanor simple assault involving family violence and misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree.
In the more recent incident, deputies discovered Criner had allegedly installed a Life360 app to stalk the mother of his children. He had known her exact location and followed her to the house, the report states, and the man and his brother failed to mention the app, which they helped to uninstall.
The man said Criner had argued with the woman in front of their children and pushed him, and Criner followed her outside to stop her from leaving. Criner reportedly left after another argument with the caller’s brother.
Criner was charged with felony aggravated stalking and violation of a family violence order.