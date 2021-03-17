FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man accused of raping a woman in August was arrested along Carlton Road on March 3.
Guillermo Martinez-Gaspar, 57, was charged with strong-arm rape, false imprisonment and furnishing, purchasing permitting possession of alcohol of someone under 21.
Deputies said the victim told them she went to check on Martinez-Gaspar at his home because she hadn’t seen him in a while. When the victim knocked on his window, she said he pulled her into his residence and sexually assaulted her. Martinez-Gaspar was being held without bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
