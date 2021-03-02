ROSWELL, Ga. — Police investigated a Feb. 20 abduction report after a man reportedly forced a Roswell woman into his truck near the Ga. 400 exit ramp at Holcomb Bridge Road.
Donnell Shamel Hacker, 49, of Ivy, Street, Porterdale, was charged with kidnapping, simple battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
A passerby called 911 after witnessing Shamel forcibly grab the 33-year-old victim from the roadway and drag her to his yellow box truck, police said. The caller followed the truck to Sandy Springs and helped police track the it on Ga. 400 near Abernathy Road. Hacker's 14-year-old son was also in the truck. The victim told officers Hacker accused her of taking his gun and punched her several times while they were driving down the expressway. She said the teen attempted to defuse the situation.
Hacker told officers the victim stole his gun a few days earlier, and he spotted her while driving along Holcomb Bridge Road. He said he was taking the woman to the Sandy Springs Police Department to report his stolen weapon and claimed he was on the phone with 911 while en-route to the station.
