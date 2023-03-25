Man faces extortion over Snapchat photos

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man told police on March 14 he was being sexually extorted for money after someone hacked his Snapchat account and recovered photos of him.
The 20-year-old man said a woman contacted him on Instagram and asked for his Snapchat username, which he provided. The man then could not access his account until he changed his password.
After he logged in, the woman from Instagram messaged him screenshots of his nude pictures. The woman demanded he pay $300 dollars, or she would leak the photos to his friends and family.
The man sent over $50 and promised to pay the rest by the end of the week.
Police told the man to block the woman on all social media platforms and contact the department if she reaches out again.