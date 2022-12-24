Man faces drug charges following traffic stop

ROSWELL, Ga. —Police arrested an Atlanta man after a traffic stop turned up marijuana, a fake driver’s license and a firearm on Dec. 4.
An officer pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta after watching it complete an illegal U-turn on Holcomb Bridge Road. The officer reported a marijuana smell coming from the driver. Inside the car, the officer could see a large bag of marijuana, as well as other paraphernalia.
The officer then conducted a search on the vehicle and found a handgun under the driver’s seat. The driver said he knew nothing about the firearm. Police said the firearm was reported as stolen by the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Police arrested the driver and transported him to Fulton County Jail.