ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a break-in at the Wash Factory Express Car Wash along Alpharetta Highway early Feb. 18.

While officers were en-route to the call, the business' owner notified dispatchers that he could see a man inside the lobby on surveillance cameras. Police arrived and found broken glass near the front door.

George Robert Burkart, 58, of Johnnys Lane, Atlanta, was still standing in the lobby when an officer arrived. He was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and criminal damage to property. He remains held on $30,000 bail.

