Man faces blackmail after photo exchange

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man notified police April 2 that around midnight he had been contacted by what appeared to be a young woman on Instagram.
Their communication quickly led to an exchange of nude photographs, the police report said.
After the exchange of pictures, the woman sent a message threatening to post the pictures to all his friends and followers if he did not pay her $1,000. After the man tried talking his way out of the situation, the blackmailer sent the pictures to several of his Instagram followers, including close friends.
The victim did not send the suspect any money.
Police helped the victim shut down all relevant social media accounts. The victim said he would like to pursue criminal prosecution.