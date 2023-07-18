Man extorted for cash over shared nude photos

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 19-year-old Dunwoody man on Summerford Drive told police June 23 that a woman online was harassing and extorting him after the two had exchanged nude photos via Snapchat.
The resident told police that earlier that day he had been contacted by a woman on Instagram. As the two started messaging, the conversation moved to Snapchat where the parties started exchanging nude photos.
Once the resident sent a nude photo, the woman made a screenshot of the picture and said she would send the photo to his friends if he didn’t send over $200 via Venmo. She also said he needed to pay her friends.
He sent a total of $500 to three different accounts. The woman then demanded more money, threatening to leak the photos if he did not. At one point the man’s ex-girlfriend acquired the nude photo.
Police told the resident to cease all communication with the woman online and block her social media accounts.