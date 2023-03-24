Man extorted for $180 after sending pictures

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man informed Johns Creek Police March 6 he was being extorted for sending an intimate photo of himself to a “woman” on Instagram.
The man, who lives in an apartment off Addison Lane, told police that within the past hour, he had a chat on Instagram, during which he sent two photos, one of his face and another more revealing.
He said he received a message stating if he did not give them $100, the photos would be distributed. The man said he sent two separate Zelle payments, one $100 payment to one person and another $80 payment to another individual.
The man said he wanted to report the incident because he was afraid he would get into trouble. He asked the contact if she was 18 years old and what age was the appropriate age to remain legal. The man said the contact told him she was 18 years old.
The man said he blocked the suspect from sending him any further messages.