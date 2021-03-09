JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police tried to arrest a Johns Creek man after he escaped a traffic stop along Old Alabama Road late Feb. 26. But they were unable to capture him on two separate occasions.
Officers obtained warrants for the arrest of Daniel Clinton Furtado, 30, of Old Preston Court. The charges were for reckless driving, speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and a number of other traffic-related offenses.
The saga began when a patrol officer spotted a sport-styled motorcycle speeding near Autry Falls Way and attempted a traffic stop. The motorcycle sped away, and the officer tracked the vehicle to Furtado’s home. Police spoke to his girlfriend, who told them Furtado lived at the residence and drives the motorcycle. Police asked the woman to bring Furtado outside, but he refused. He spoke to officers over the phone and told them he was sick with COVID-19, claiming he’d been home all day. Furtado told police that a friend had borrowed the motorcycle, but officers had seen the bike travelling in the area 45 seconds before they arrived to the home.
Police left after they couldn’t persuade Furtado to meet with them. The man called officers back to his house the following day. He apologized and said he didn’t come outside because he was afraid. He admitted that it was his motorcycle that bolted from the traffic stop, but he claimed a friend named “Chris” was riding it. He said he had security cam footage of the friend quickly returning the vehicle and fleeing into the woods. But when police arrived, Furtado told them the camera had stopped recording shortly before “Chris” returned the motorcycle. When the investigators asked Furtado to come downstairs and show them the motorcycle, he ran into the woods behind the house and escaped again, according to police.
Officers added a misdemeanor obstruction charge to Furtado’s list of warrants.
