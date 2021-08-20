FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to a domestic call on Spencer Street after a man fired gunshots Aug. 3.
According to officers, the suspect left the residence before deputies arrived and fired the gunshots into the air through his car window as he drove off.
There were no injuries and no property damage was reported. Deputies canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
