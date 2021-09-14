ROSWELL, Ga. — A police chase early Sunday morning, Sept. 12, ended with the death of a man after crashing and being ejected from a vehicle in the area of Holcomb Bridge Road and Scott Road.
The male’s identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin. A female involved in the crash was also transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
While Roswell police, in partnership with the Georgia State Patrol, is investigating the fatal crash, it is unclear at this time who was the driver of the vehicle.
Police spokesperson Tim Lupo said the Alpharetta Police Department said to lookout for a group of vehicles traveling together and “engaging in reckless driving behavior,” when a Roswell police officer saw them traveling eastbound on Holcomb Bridge Road shortly after midnight.
Lupo said the officer allegedly witnessed an Infiniti G37 laying drag at the intersection with Ga. 400. According to Georgia Law, laying drag is when a driver intentionally and unnecessarily causes the vehicle to move in a zigzag or circular course or to gyrate or spin around, creating a danger to persons or property. It is a misdemeanor in Georgia.
When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, Lupo said, it immediately fled from the scene and continued eastbound “at a high rate of speed.” Responding officers located the wrecked vehicle shortly thereafter.
Both individuals were transported to the hospital, where the male later died. Lupo said two other individuals were seen exiting the vehicle before getting into another vehicle and fleeing from the scene.
The Roswell Police Department contacted Georgia State Patrol and their Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to investigate.
Police all over metro Atlanta are attempting to crack down on street racing. Just this month, on Sept. 1, Dekalb County police arrested and charged Mahmood Edwards, 18, of Stone Mountain, with three counts of promoting drag racing and two counts of obstructing streets, according to online jail records.
Edwards is suspected of organizing street races and intersection takeovers around metro Atlanta. DeKalb County police also announced Sept. 7 they arrested three men who were laying drag in the North DeKalb Mall parking lot.
Ezekiel Gladmon, 26, of Decatur; Eduardo Martinez, 18, of Lawrenceville; and Brandon Smith, 35, also of Lawrenceville, were charged with laying drag and reckless stunt driving, and their vehicles were impounded.
Anyone with information about the fatal crash in Roswell is asked to contact Lt. Brandon Crawford with the Traffic Enforcement Unit at BCrawford@roswellgov.com, or 770-640-4403. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or by going to www.StopCrimeATL.org.
