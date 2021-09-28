ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were called to a fatal crash involving street racers early Sept. 12 on Holcomb Bridge Road.
Alpharetta police notified Roswell officers about several reckless vehicles traveling together. Roswell patrol officers spotted the convoy shortly after midnight.
Police saw an Infiniti G37 near the intersection of Ga. 400 spinning its tires to provoke a Ford Mustang into a drag race. An officer hit his lights and sirens and tried to stop the Infiniti. The vehicle sped away, and the officer cut the pursuit off near Calibre Creek Parkway.
Moments later, police found the vehicle crashed along Holcomb Bridge Road near Scott Road. Two occupants who were ejected from the car were rushed to North Fulton Hospital with critical injuries. Two other occupants seen getting out of the wrecked vehicle under their own power fled the crash scene, according to police.
Police did not identify the deceased.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the fatal crash. Roswell police are investigating several street racing and reckless driving incidents that occurred in the city over Labor Day weekend.
