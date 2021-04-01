ROSWELL, Ga. — Officers were beckoned to a house party along Riverwood Lane March 27 after an uninvited guest allegedly smashed a bear bottle over one homeowner’s head.
Jose Roni Colindres-Florez, 35, address unknown, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Police said Colindres-Florez was known to guests at the party as someone who could become adversarial after drinking. When he showed up to the March 27 gathering, apparently after having been drinking, the host wouldn’t let him in and asked him to leave.
Colindres-Florez responded by hitting the victim in the head and neck with a glass beer bottle, police said. The victim was able to avoid some of the blows and did not sustain any serious injuries.
Colindres-Florez left the scene, striking the victim’s car with his own on the way out. He was later apprehended at a bar along Holcomb Bridge Road.
