Man defrauded of $5,000 after fake call from ‘son’

MILTON, Ga. — A man reported having received a phone call around 11 a.m. Feb. 8 from someone pretending to be his son, requesting bail money.
The Feb. 9 Milton Police report said the man reported the caller was in distress and told him he was in jail for getting into a motor vehicle accident with a pregnant woman, and he had been arrested for driving under the influence.
The caller said his lawyer would be contacting him shortly. Then, the man received a call from the phony lawyer, who said it would cost $5,000 to get his son out of jail.
The “lawyer” told the man to meet the "bond agent," so she could pick up the cash. He first said the agent would be driving a black Hyundai with a specific tag number, then changed course, saying the transfer should be made with a female agent driving a white Chevrolet Equinox with a different tag number.
The man withdrew $5,000 from his wife’s bank account and met with the female agent at 3 p.m., handing over the cash. He told Milton Police the woman appeared to be the only person in the vehicle.
The man said he received a call from his son around 3:30 p.m., and discovered the incident to be a scam.
Police ran the tag for the Chevrolet Equinox, which returned to a rental vehicle with a Tennessee tag. Police could not find a return for the Hyundai tag the caller provided.