Man defrauded 3 times in online bitcoin scam

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Impressed by supposed returns and net gains, a man decided to invest in a bitcoin company under false pretense.
The man told Johns Creek Police Dec. 21 he was swindled out of around $16,500 the week before. The man found what he thought to be a legitimate sister website of BitVavo.com, whose name suddenly has changed to Bivavothe.com.
This was the third time the man had been swindled out of his personal money through bitcoin related investments, the police report said.
He was initially asked to invest $5,000 and then an additional $11,500. The website agent then advised that his total investment netted him around $3,000, but he would have to pay out of pocket for the security fee, which was 10 percent of the $3,000.
When the man tried to dispute the additional fee, his account was frozen and placed under audit with no further contact with the agent. The man told police he had been in direct contact with a young lady and that he would turn over all information about her.