MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a road rage incident that spilled into the Target parking lot along Ga. 9 on Feb. 17.
A 16-year-old driver told police someone followed him from Ga. 400 after he was forced to slam on his brakes while merging onto the state highway at Haynes Bridge Road. A man driving behind the teen at the time tailed him and began arguing with him when the victim stopped at the Target parking lot. The teen said as he was arguing with the driver, the passenger got out and struck his front and rear windshields, forcing him to speed off. The victim described both suspects as men in their mid-30s. Police have yet to identify the men.
