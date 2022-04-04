Man conceals jacket under his clothing at Avalon

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– An unidentified suspect shoplifted more than $300 March 12 at High Country Outfitters on Avalon Boulevard.
The store manager stated a male in his mid-30s had entered the store and walked to the back corner of the store near the jackets. He then removed one of the jackets and concealed it inside the jacket he was wearing and exited the store.
The store has security cameras, and the suspect was observed on camera. The manager stated he wants to press charges if the male is identified.