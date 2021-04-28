DUNWOODY, Ga. — A patrolman clocked a Lawrenceville man driving 105 mile per hour April 13 on Interstate 285.

Diego M. Regaldo Cabezas, 23, of Gloster Mill Way, was charged with speeding and reckless driving.

According to police, an officer spotted the man speeding down westbound lanes in a 65 mph zone. The officer stopped Cabezas and arrested him. 

