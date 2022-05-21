Man cited for trespassing in Dunwoody wanted for sexual assault

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a Florida man May 5 for trespassing, then later discovered he was wanted in New Jersey for sexual assault.
Police responded to a call of a trespasser at Hampton Inn on Ashford Dunwoody Road around 7:45 a.m. A staff member told police the man was using hotel computers meant only for hotel guests, and that he had been asked to leave multiple times. Another staff member was telling the man to leave as police approached him, but he remained seated.
The man said he did not have an ID on him. When asked to identify himself, the man repeatedly gave police a false name and date of birth, which they could not find in their database. He initially told police he should have a driver’s license from Florida, then said it may be out of Virginia.
Police detained the man and searched him. The man’s backpack contained a form with a different name and date of birth listed for him. When police searched the info, the photo matched the suspect.
Police transported Miles Wright of Groveland, Florida, to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of criminal trespass and providing police with a false name. Officers also found he had a warrant out of New Jersey for sexual assault.