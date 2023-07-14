Man cited for trespassing in dispute over project

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police June 12 that a former contractor had come onto another individual’s property on Mountain Road and damaged concrete forming.
The man said the property owner, who lives in Marietta, had asked the contractor to leave the previous day. When the contractor arrived on the property again, he was asked to leave, but he had a “meltdown” and damaged concrete forming laid near the man’s garage, the police report stated.
The man provided photos of the suspect, matching the suspect’s driver’s license. Police then spoke with the suspect, who said there had been disagreement about payment.
The Fulton County Magistrate Court found that probable cause existed and approved an arrest warrant for criminal trespass for the suspect.