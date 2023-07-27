Man cited for threats in alleged dog dispute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested an Alpharetta man July 3 who allegedly threatened a woman during an ongoing dispute over dogs.
Deputies reported responding June 18 to the woman’s home on Red Bank Road. The woman said Raymaun White, 46, had trespassed, and she recorded video of the alleged incident.
Deputies confirmed White had criminally trespassed the woman’s home in March, the report states. The woman showed deputies messages and photos of White allegedly on her property after his previous charge.
The woman also shared audio of White allegedly saying he would kill the dogs before giving them to her.
The woman said she had been talking to White to get the dogs back. The report does not state who owns the dogs.
White was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts.