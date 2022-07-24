Man cited for theft of perfume gift set at North Point Mall

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police cited and released a Lithonia man July 1 after he allegedly stole a $138 perfume gift set from Dillard’s at North Point Mall.
While working a security job at the Dillard’s, a loss prevention employee told the officer he saw the man pick up the perfume set and enter a dressing room. The man then left the dressing room and exited the store into the main mall area.
The loss prevention employee checked the dressing room and did not see the perfume inside. The police officer located the man outside the store and asked him to give back the perfume set. When the man gave the officer the perfume set, the officer escorted him back into the store.
The officer charged the man with misdemeanor shoplifting. The man also had a shoplifting warrant out of Chamblee, but Chamblee police did not want to extradite him, according to the report. The officer released the man on a copy of his charge and barred him from Dillard’s.