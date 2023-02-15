Man cited for speeding, driving while unlicensed

MILTON, Ga. — When conducting a traffic stop on Morris Road Feb. 3, Milton Police noticed a silver sedan approaching at a high rate of speed.
The posted speed limit for Morris Road is 35 mph, the police report said. Police confirmed the vehicle’s speed at 60 mph.
As the vehicle passed, police activated lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop at Webb Road. As police approached the driver side window, the driver opened the door and said his window couldn’t roll down.
When police ran the vehicle, the North Carolina tag came up suspended but appeared to have valid insurance. Police also ran his Mexico driver’s license, but nothing pulled up, and there were no prior incidents police could find.
The driver told police he had been in Georgia for three years and had not gone through the necessary procedures that would allow him to drive in this state.
Police issued citations for speeding and for driving while unlicensed.