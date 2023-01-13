Man cited for gunshot at apartment complex

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have charged a Tennessee man with multiple crimes, after he allegedly fired gun through the wall of a Dunwoody apartment unit.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Lane in Dunwoody Dec. 26 at 7 p.m., after a woman reported a bullet had been fired through her apartment wall, near her daughter, son and nephew.
The woman said the bullet had been fired from the apartment next to her and had lodged into her wall.
When officers contacted the occupant next-door, an 18-year-old man from Memphis, Tenn., they were told the bullet had come through an outside wall and the man didn’t know anything about who fired it.
However, police discovered the holes in the suspect’s apartment did not line up, and the hole in the wall did not reach the outside of the apartment. Officers concluded the man had gouged a hole in the wall to make it look like the gunshot came from outside.
When officers attempted to identify the man, he allegedly gave them a false name and date of birth.
The man was arrested and charged with false representations to police and firing a weapon. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.