Man cited for fraud using company card

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth deputies arrested a man March 7 who allegedly used his employer’s debit card to withdraw more than $400 while with the company in 2021.
A woman at Masterpiece Doors in Alpharetta informed deputies May 6, 2021, she had given fellow employee Lomack Pridgen, 24, of Alpharetta, the company debit card and instructed him to get fuel at Murphy Express on Atlanta Highway May 5, 2021.
The woman said Pridgen filled up two company vans for a total of $110.85, and he returned the card to the office. She said while reviewing the company’s banking records, she noted two withdrawals from ATMs the day Pridgen had the card.
Pridgen had withdrawn $303.50 from Suntrust Bank and $103 from Murphy Express. When the woman called the bank to close the debit card, the branch manager informed her Pridgen had also attempted to use the card for four other withdrawals that were denied.
The company determined Pridgen had made the unauthorized withdrawals and attempts, and he was dismissed.
Pridgen is being held at the county jail with four felony charges of fraudulent use of transaction card. Bond is set at $3,630.