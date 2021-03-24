DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Columbus man was arrested March 11 after he reportedly tried to use “movie money” at the Walmart along Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Police charged James Henry Copeland, 59, of Georgetown Drive, with first-degree forgery. Security at the store reported Copeland’s behavior to 911 after he was heard mumbling “movie” money at the customer service desk. Walmart employees said he tried to buy a prepaid debit card with a $100 “movie” bill. When customer service reps confronted him about the bill, Copeland told them to call the police. Officers arrested Copeland and seized another fake $100 bill that was found in his wallet, according to the arrest report.
