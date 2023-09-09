Man charged with theft in alleged rental scam

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 66-year-old Cumming man Aug. 9 who is alleged to have stolen money from a man looking for housing in Florida.
Deputies reported receiving the case from detectives in the Jupiter Police Department in Florida. The victim reported to Jupiter police in 2021 he had found an advertisement for a house to rent on Facebook.
The victim reported agreeing to rent a different house in the city, and he paid a man named Mathew $1,500 in rent and another $1,500 as a deposit on Zelle. The victim said he made the payments in $500 increments between Nov. 26-30, 2021.
When he went to the house, he reported the security codes he had received from Mathew did not work, and Mathew had stopped responding to his calls and messages.
Jupiter police detectives later traced the Zelle account to a man in Forsyth County. Video stills from the suspect’s bank reportedly matched the photo on his driver’s license in the Georgia Crime Information Center.
In 2022, Jupiter police reported contacting the suspect, who said he was unaware of the incident. He told police he “put money into the account and takes it out when needed.” He also said he had been a victim of identity fraud, the report states.
The suspect was charged with felony theft by taking and fraud.