FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say they interrupted a June 3 burglary at an unoccupied home on Smithbriar Drive and arrested a man allegedly trying to steal copper wiring.
The home was under construction. Deputies saw a small light shining from inside and ordered the suspect out of the home.
They identified the man as Billy Tuggle, 47, of Ball Ground. He was charged with burglary and possession of tools to commit a crime.
According to deputies, Tuggle claimed the builder allowed to him collect scraps from the property. When deputies asked, Tuggle couldn’t name the builder or provide his contact information. Deputies said Tuggle was carrying a bucket with wire strippers, cable cutters and loose pieces of copper wiring. They also found a long strip of copper wiring and a tape measure next to Tuggle’s vehicle.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.