FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say they interrupted a June 3 burglary at an unoccupied home on Smithbriar Drive and arrested a man allegedly trying to steal copper wiring.

The home was under construction. Deputies saw a small light shining from inside and ordered the suspect out of the home.

They identified the man as Billy Tuggle, 47, of Ball Ground. He was charged with burglary and possession of tools to commit a crime.

According to deputies, Tuggle claimed the builder allowed to him collect scraps from the property. When deputies asked, Tuggle couldn’t name the builder or provide his contact information. Deputies said Tuggle was carrying a bucket with wire strippers, cable cutters and loose pieces of copper wiring. They also found a long strip of copper wiring and a tape measure next to Tuggle’s vehicle.

Load comments