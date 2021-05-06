DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a man soliciting random people for drugs April 23 on Hammond Drive.

Ryan Smith, 32, address unknown, was charged with loitering prowling.

According to police, a complainant at the Twelve24 Hammond Drive office building requested Smith be criminally trespassed from the property. He was soliciting two people in a car when officers arrived.

Smith appeared to be under the influence, police said, and officers took him to Grady Memorial Hospital to be evaluated before transporting him to the DeKalb County jail.

